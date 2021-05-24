Savusavu pop-up shop for art and craft opens

A one of a kind pop-up art and craft shop has opened in Savusavu Town, for December, giving local artisans a venue to market their creations.

The Rekitaki Project is selling items from a number of local artists covering a range of products including acrylic paintings, fabrics, handcrafted jewellery, locally made villagers’ handicrafts, mosaics and hand-crafted concrete.

Lynne McLaren, who is the driving force behind the project says it’s also a market for women in the rural and remote areas to sell handicrafts.

Article continues after advertisement

She has been travelling to some of the far-flung villages in Cakaudrove, encouraging women, and bringing their creations to the pop-up shop.

Some artisans sell their work in Savusavu Town on Saturdays, but they are looking at ways to establish a more permanent display.

McLaren says the pop-up shop is the first step towards that.

Non-profit organization Love In Action (Fiji) has provided the artisans with a space to sell their craft.