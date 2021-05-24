Savusavu hot spring project will attract more tourists: Kumar

The development of Savusavu hot springs is part of the Ministry of Local Government’s commitment to ensure Savusavu achieves its Blue Town model goals.

During the groundbreaking ceremony of the project, Minister Premila Kumar says the project, funded by the Commonwealth Local Government Forum, is expected to boost tourism activity through eco-tourism in the Hidden Paradise.

Kumar says Fiji was selected as the pilot country in the Pacific, with Savusavu, Nasinu, and Nausori chosen for the project location.

“The CLGF project aims to promote sustainable approaches to local economic development. It empowers local government institutions to work with local businesses and key stakeholders to improve economic activity”.

I was pleased to officiate the Ground Breaking Event for the Savusavu Hot Spring Project today. The Hot Spring Project is an initiative to improve the Savusavu landmark – the Hot Springs. It will also bolster tourism in the town, as we conserve and protect this geothermal pool. pic.twitter.com/qCiwAD2H0N — Premila Kumar (@PremilaKumarMP) April 12, 2022

The $40,000 project will include boulders around the hot spring area, seating arrangements, and the construction of three bure-like houses at the site.

Kumar says this project aligns with the five and 20-year national development plans with the theme of transforming Fiji.