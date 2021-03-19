Savusavu businesses anticipate return of tourists

After more than a year, tourists will return to Savusavu following its inclusion as a port of entry for the Government’s Blue Lane Initiative.

Some shop owners FBC News spoke to say they are anticipating the return of tourists in yachts as it will help boost business.

Manager J. Dayaram Stores Jaishil Dayaram says they experienced up to 80 percent downturn in customers due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Welcoming the inclusion of Savusavu in the Blue Lane initiative, Dayaram says this will improve the economy of Savusavu town, which is dependent on the tourism industry.

Handicraft seller Rosalia Sui says her business suffered tremendously when the borders closed last year as almost all her handicrafts are intended for tourists.

Sui says now with yachts expected in Savusavu, she is optimistic that business will pick up.

Savusavu has put in an application to be considered as the second port of entry for Fiji’s Blue Lane initiative earlier this year.

Around 275 yachts come to Savusavu in a year and they spend an average of $130 a day and $10 million a year.