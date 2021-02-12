Savusavu being considered as Blue Lane port of entry

With the arrival of 400 people through the Blue Lane initiative since last year, Savusavu is being considered as the second port of entry for foreign luxury yachts.

Port Denarau Marina in Nadi is the only port of entry at the moment.

Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya says there has been positive socio-economic impacts in Denarau since the introduction of the Blue Lane initiative.

“We have also been exploring the potential of Savusavu as a port of entry so the benefits that come with it are actually shared. “

96 yachts arrived at Port Denarau Marina with more than 400 passengers and crew since last July.

Out of this, eleven were super-yachts.