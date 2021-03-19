Savusavu approved as Fiji’s second Blue Lanes Yacht Port

Fiji’s COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce has approved Savusavu Bay as the nation’s second Blue Lanes Yacht Port.

This comes after the approval of more than 100 yachts through Fiji’s Blue Lanes initiative.

Following consultations with the local community and the deployment of relevant officials to the Northern Division, Savusavu Port now joins Port Denarau as one of two designated port of entries for yachts arriving in Fiji.

Minister for Trade and Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says the Blue Lanes initiative has given yachters from around the world the chance to join Fijians in COVID-Contained paradise.

Koya says the yachts docked at Port Denarau, and those that will berth soon in Savusavu, are testament to Fiji’s willingness to innovate commit to COVID-safe tourism.

As a designated Blue Lanes Yacht Port, Savusavu Bay will serve as a clearance port and quarantine anchorage for yachts under supervision by health officials and members of Fiji’s disciplined forces.

The move will extend the socio-economic benefits of the Blue Lanes initiative to Fiji’s Northern Division and grant yachters access to one of Fiji’s most popular destinations, Savusavu, as well as nearby islands, such as the Garden Island of Taveuni.