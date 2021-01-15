Saud Minam to leave ANZ Fiji in April

ANZ Fiji Country Head Saud Minam is leaving the post at the end of April.

In confirming his departure Minam says he will remain in Fiji and is looking forward to contributing to the local economy, community and culture.

The outgoing Head of ANZ has been in the role for five years.

During his tenure, Minam oversaw the $10m refurbishment of ANZ’s branch network.

Regional Executive for the Pacific, Tessa Price says they will advertise the role externally in the coming days.