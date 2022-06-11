Sau Bay Resort reopens after two years

Two years after closing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sau Bay Resort and Spa in Buca Bay, Cakaudrove this week opened its doors for business and overseas pleasure and adventure travellers.

New owner American Environmental Scientist and Oceanographer Leo Rabele says after acquiring the resort, it took them several months to plan and prepare to receive guests again.

“For us, a lifelong dream has come to fruition and we are here to open the doors to everybody and really experience the beauty Sau Bay has to offer. So, we are super excited.”

The resort had shut down when Fiji closed its border at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic after visitor arrivals plunged – the lowest recorded in decades.

With the border now opened to fully vaccinated travellers, the outlook is positive.

Hazel and Kain Ziying from Singapore were the first guests to arrive at Sau Bay on Wednesday afternoon, much to the delight of the staff who met them at the beach singing and welcoming them.

“Coming here, we were quite shocked that at first we had to walk through the water then welcomed by the people. I’ve seen this in videos but never happened to me before. It was a truly memorable experience.”

Located on Northern Vanua Levu and between Savusavu and Taveuni, Sau Bay Resort and Spa is only minutes away from the renowned Rainbow Reef, a world-class dive site – a major attraction for tourists.