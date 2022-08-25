Satellite solution program to continue this year

[Photo: Supplied]

The BSP Financial Group Limited will continue its satellite solution program in rural and maritime areas.

This is in regards to the use of EFTPoS services in collaboration with Post Fiji Pte Limited and the Fijian Government.

BSP’s Senior Manager Isikeli Taoi says that they have observed connectivity problems in these rural areas and that the satellites’ successful installation have proven to be effective.

Article continues after advertisement

Taoi says five other locations have been chosen for the installation and is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.

“As I said Cicia is one of them, Vanuabalavu even Rabi island, they have connectivity issues, in Nabouwalu, they have ups and downs in their connectivity, the other one is Nayavu”

Taoi says these satellites are reliable and disaster-resilient.

“The last hurricane in 2019, all the other connectivity were down, but these five were still connected despite the hurricanes”

In 2018, satellites were setup on the islands of Ono-i-Lau, Matuku, Totoya, Kabara, and Moce.