Samsung supports 2030 Busan World Expo

Samsung has introduced various outdoor billboard advertising in support of the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo in downtown Suva.

The marketing activity is also rolled out in major airports as the Pacific Islands Forum is underway in Suva.

The advertising whose key message is ‘Bula from Busan’ have been released on a large printed outdoor billboard at the Suva-Nausori International Airport and several large LED signages installed at Post Fiji, Fiji Airways Building, and in front of the Suva City Library.

This is aimed at attracting the attention of local people and government officials from various countries are in Suva for the forum.

Samsung Electronics New Zealand President, Hyungmin Chun says the outdoor advertising will make Fijian people aware of South Korea’s bid for the Busan World Expo.