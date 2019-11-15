Samoan cabinet halting Apia-Nadi flights

The Cabinet of Samoa has endorsed a move by its Government to close the Apia-Nadi flight route.

The Samoa Observer reports this is an effort to promote the use of its national carrier for passengers traveling between Samoa and Fiji.

The media outlet further states the decision was revealed in a confidential cabinet paper.

Dated 12th February, the document was signed by the Secretary to Cabinet Agafili Shem Leo and is addressed to all Heads of Government Ministries and Corporations.

During its meeting, the cabinet discussed and endorsed the polices for flights to Fiji which is closing of the Apia-Nadi and Nadi-Apia route.

All travel intended for Fiji will be routed to Auckland using Samoa Airways and return via Auckland on the way back to Samoa.

FBC News is trying to get comments from Fiji Airways and the Ministry responsible on this matter.