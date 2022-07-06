Sales pick-up for Tamusua and Nabukeru crafts vendors

Sales have picked up for the Nabukeru and Tamusua Crafters and Artisans in the Northern part of Yasawa, when compared to the last five months.

Handicraft vendor, Miriama Kurucake says women from the two villages rely on the sale of crafts for tourists at the entrance of the Sawa-i-Lau Cave to meet their family needs for over a decade now.

She however says that women vendors had to resort to other alternatives to make a living during border closures over the past two years.

Kurucake adds the re-opening of our international border last December brought a sigh of relief for the vendors, and they have welcomed and accommodated thousands of tourists in six months.

“We also felt the full brunt of the COVID-19 lockdown over the past one and a half years. Our business was disrupted as there were no tourists to buy our handicrafts. We had to resort to fishing and selling them to the middleman. But we are grateful that the situation now has normalized and we can welcome back tourists.”

Kurucake stresses the market is getting busier than usual and a lot of hotel workers from the two villages who were made redundant during the pandemic period have retained their jobs.

She remains hopeful that the business climate will continue to improve, particularly when Fiji is expecting a high visitor arrival over the next few months.