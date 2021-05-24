Home

Sales pick-up for Ba vendors

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 26, 2022 4:00 pm

Sales have slowly picked up for a number of Ba market vendors when compared to four months ago.

Vendor, Mereia Rasaku says they have noticed an increase in the purchasing power of Fijians, and this is encouraging for them.

Rasaku says the market is getting busier than usual and this is probably because more people are going back to work.

However, the vendors suffered a setback due to flooding a few weeks back, but they remain hopeful that sales will not be affected badly.

Vendor, Shalvin Anand says the situation at the market is changing but at a slower pace.

“Not that much but slowly it’s recovering. It was recovering but due to the floods it decreased again.”

Anand adds they expect things to normalize once they recover from the floods.

The vendors also state that people should expect an increase in the prices of fresh produce mainly due to the recent devastation by flooding.

