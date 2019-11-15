Sale of fresh water mussels decline for Kasavu vendors

A group of women in Kasavu Village Naitasiri are working hard to make ends meet as the sale of freshwater mussels have declined.

About forty women from the area rely on Kai or freshwater mussel sales as the only source of income after family members were laid off due to the pandemic.

Vendor Naomi Koroi says earning even $5 a day is a blessing.

“Sales are not the same right now. Because many of our customers are tourists who usually go pass the village. And sometimes people who are going back to overseas stop to buy a heap or two to take with them. But we still receive some customers and manage to earn $10 – $20 a day.”

Koroi says the money earned from the sale goes towards the educational needs of their children and helps keep up with the expenses.

“We dive for mussels on our own. We go as a group sometimes. Many of us are mothers and we would do anything to keep our children at school, make sure they have electricity to study and food on the table.”

Another Vendor Makereta Ratouvata started her business last year and recently ventured into farming, to earn extra income.

“Along with selling Kai i also sell root crops such as cassava and dalo. The pandemic created a realization that we all can survive by doing something. My kai business was doing well and i made a lot of sales only till March when the borders closed.”

The women sell freshwater mussels from Monday to Saturday.