Sale of expiry products remains a concern: Shandil

Sale of expiry products continues to be a concern for the Consumer Council.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says traders are taking advantage of the pandemic as they have received several complaints regarding the sale of expired products.

Shandil says apart from expired products tampering of the expiry date is another issue.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have seen that once people take it home then they realize it and that’s the time when they come to know that they have purchased the expiry products at a lower price but by then the damage is done.”

The Chief Executive is urging customers to be vigilant.

Meanwhile, traders are reminded to refrain from selling goods that are not of merchantable quality and to provide appropriate redress in a timely manner for faulty goods sold to consumers.