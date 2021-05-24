Sackler family wins immunity from further opioid litigation

A US judge has approved a bankruptcy plan for the maker of OxyContin painkillers, shielding its wealthy owners the Sacklers from further legal action over their roles in America’s opioid epidemic.

Under the deal, Purdue Pharma will pay billions to settle lawsuits related to the crisis.

The Sackler family will also give up control of the drugmaker.

But they also have immunity from future lawsuits, despite strong opposition.

In 2020, Purdue pled guilty to criminal charges over its marketing of Oxycontin, a painkiller it knew was addictive and being widely abused.

Those charges included defrauding health agencies and making illegal payments to doctors to encourage the over-prescription of opioids, leading to overdoses and addiction which strained public health and policing resources in cities and towns across the US.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2019, saying it would restructure and help tackle addiction.