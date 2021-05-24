Home

Business

Ryanair predicts rapid rebound in airline travel

| @BBCWorld
September 1, 2021 10:44 am
[Source: BBC]

Ryanair is expecting a "very strong recovery" in European short-haul flights, according to its chief executive, Michael O'Leary.

The airline, which forecast its capacity should return to pre-pandemic levels, has also launched 14 new routes from London airports.

Gatwick will open a new flight to Spain, and Luton will now have flights to Gran Canaria, Naples and Grenoble.

Article continues after advertisement

Stansted will also offer new services, including to Helsinki and Stockholm.

The Dublin-based carrier predicts it will fly a total of 10.5 million passengers a month over the next three months.

By passenger count, the airline is Europe's largest.

The airline is also looking to expand its order for Boeing aircraft and said it was hoping to buy up to 55 new planes.

