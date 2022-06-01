Russian gas firm Gazprom to cut some supply to Shell

[Source: BBC]

Shell has said it will work to keep gas flowing to its customers in Europe after Russian energy firm Gazprom said it would cut supplies from tomorrow.

Gazprom said it would halt gas to Denmark’s Orsted and to Shell for its contract to supply gas to Germany, after both refused to make payments in roubles, Reuters reported.

Shell told the BBC it would continue to get gas from its other sources.

The gas giant said it would continue to phase out Russian fossil fuels.

The move by Gazprom comes after European Union leaders said they will block most Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

In response to Western sanctions, Russia has already cut off gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria, Finland and the Netherlands, after the countries refused to comply with Russian demands to switch to payment in roubles.

The latest move expands that retaliation to Germany and Denmark.

Vladimir Putin’s decree has been seen as an attempt to boost the Russian currency, which has been hit by sanctions, as more foreign exchange demand for roubles is likely to increase demand and push up its value.