Russian announce expulsion of 'selected Russian banks' from Swift

The White House, along with France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada, announced Saturday evening that they would expel certain Russian banks from SWIFT.

The high-security network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world, pledging to “collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

“This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally,” they wrote in a joint statement released by the White House, also pledging “restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions,” and restricting the sale of “golden passports” that allow Russian oligarchs to avoid the brunt of sanctions already levied.

Earlier Saturday, CNN reported that Biden was considering expelling Russia from SWIFT, but had yet to make a final decision. Fully expelling Russia from SWIFT, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication had been presented as a financial “nuclear option,” with the President and aides highlighting how complicated blocking it would be and noting that the US could not move unilaterally.

“That’s not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take,” Biden told reporters Thursday.

The nations on Saturday announced the launch next week of a “transatlantic task force” to “ensure the effective implementation of our financial sanctions by identifying and freezing the assets of sanctioned individuals and companies that exist within our jurisdictions.”

As part of the announcement, they also promise to step up efforts to combat misinformation.

The statement still leaves the actual technical details — and the specific Russian lenders that will be cut off from SWIFT — unclear, with US and EU officials still in the midst of hammering out the final details of the action.