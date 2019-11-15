Fijians in the North who previously depended on the tourism industry for their daily livelihood are now resorting to copra due to the pandemic.

The Fiji Coconut Millers Pte Limited says rural farmers in the North can easily earn an income to support their families through copra, with each coconut selling at a minimum price of 15cents.

Chair Raj Sharma says copra has been a traditional commodity produced in Savusavu and rural farmers in Cakaudrove could benefit from its revival.

Article continues after advertisement

Sharma says the company made more than $1 million in loss following the aftermath of TC Winston, but in the last two years, Government had injected over $1 million for the planting of coconuts in the Cakaudrove province.

Currently, the company collects copra, nuts, green coconuts and distributes coconut palms to rural farmers in Cakaudrove.

To further boost and enhance production of rural farmers, Sharma who is also the chair of Food Processing Limited says plans are in place to also further market Batiri oranges and set up a processing plant if possible.

He adds produce such as cassava, sweet potatoes, dalo, dalo leaves and duruka are also some of the commodities markets are looking at.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu earlier said there is a lot of potential and opportunities available in Vanua Levu that needed to be tapped into to improve the livelihoods of rural Fijians.