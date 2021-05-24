Rotuma decides not to receive any freight services

Chiefs on Rotuma have agreed to halt any cargo or freight services to the island from Suva for the time being.

This has been confirmed by Goundar Shipping Service owner George Goundar who says the people on the island want to protect themselves from any possible threat of COVID-19.

Goundar says they are ready to service Rotuma once the green light is given but that depends entirely on people on the island.

Article continues after advertisement

This means the distant island will rely on what they have in stock and fresh harvests for the next couple of weeks.

He says they have just a few crew members who are still isolating onboard one vessel while the majority of those who were positive have been cleared by health authorities.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard