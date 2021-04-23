Home

Business

Rosie Holidays happy to assist MOH

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
May 2, 2021 4:44 pm
[Source: Rosie Holidays]

Rosie Holidays have stated they will continue to assist the Ministry of Health in ensuring Fiji returns to being COVID contained.

The tour company has been helping the health teams in the Western Division by lending their drivers and vehicles for operational runs.

Managing Director, Tony Whitton says they voluntarily put their hands up as they understand teams will need to cover a huge area.

Article continues after advertisement

“We think that one of the key aspects in the recovery of the tourism industry is to be able to bring this virus under control. I think it’s also a display to the international community who I’m sure are watching Fiji that together with the private sector and Ministry of Health we can come together as one team.”

Whitton says their drivers working with the health teams are certified handlers of quarantine passengers.

