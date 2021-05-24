Rosie Holidays anticipate December start-up

Rosie Holidays is already anticipating the tourism industry will restart from December.

Managing Director, Tony Whitton says they remain optimistic about things, and with vaccination numbers steadily increasing the target for December can be achieved.

“In terms of our planning we have a contingency planning for a 1st of April next year opening but we are also looking at the possibility that if we have some success with vaccination we can open our markets a bit earlier, maybe around December.”

83.7% of the targeted population have received their first jab and 25.9% are fully vaccinated.



[Managing Director, Tony Whitton]

Whitton says Rosie Holidays staff who are currently working are all fully vaccinated.

He says they will do all they can to assist in the reopening of the borders and jump-start the tourism industry.

