Rooster Poultry benefits from border opening

Rooster Poultry is pleased to see things slowly returning to normal as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

General Manager Stanley Raniga says the company suffered significantly during the height of COVID-19 but they managed to retain their staff and continue operations.

However, Raniga says that with the reopening of borders, which has led to the tourism sector restarting again, this has been a positive sign for them.

Article continues after advertisement

“The hospitality, hotels and resorts are a very important sector for us in the food industry, and our sales will increase.” We will sell more chickens and that will indirectly and directly support our workers and the entire country. “

He says the company has 350 employees around the 10 sites in Ba, Nadi, and Lautoka, and during the pandemic, they made sure no one was made redundant.

Meanwhile, today they announced the 15 lucky shoppers who won a year’s supply of rooster chicken at their head office in Navau, Ba.

The winners will be given a bag of chicken every month from April this year until March 2023.