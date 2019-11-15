ROC Market to expand venue

Due to the reopening of the Republic of Cappuccino café, the Roc Market organizers will be expanding this Sunday’s market into Loftus Street.

The market this Sunday will now set up from Gladstone Road through Carnarvon Street to Loftus street.

Coordinator Ellana Kalounisiga says the expansion was done to ensure engagement between the main partners- the Roc Café, the vendors and consumers.

Kalounisiga says the market has expanded incredibly during the COVID situation with new vendors looking for spaces to sell, so the expansion on the venue was only fitting.

“So this Sunday we have booked for 100 vendors it’s going to be a big market with beautiful handmade products and plants and jumping castles for the kids we’ve got live music and we have a DJ near the roc café.”

She has encouraged Suva dwellers to come out in numbers to support local businesses and talent.

The Roc Market will be held this Sunday.