Full Coverage
ROC Market to be held virtually

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 16, 2021 12:20 pm

The hardships caused by the global pandemic has hindered the daily income of local music artists and vendors at the monthly ROC Market in Suva.

As the world continues to adapt to the ‘new normal’, the ROC market will now be held virtually.

Organizer, Ellana Kalounisiga says these entrepreneurs livelihoods have been affected due to a decline in sales and business has slowed down to a halt.

Article continues after advertisement

However, families are being assisted with grocery and dignity packs.

“With the ROC market, we are somehow looking at hosting it virtually until we can have public gathering and they rely on public gathering for us to run the market”.

Kalounisiga adds a GoFundMe page has also been set up to assist struggling households.

120 of these vendors and musicians are depending entirely on their businesses to support their families.

