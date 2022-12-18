ROC Market helps the growth of small business

The ROC market has given opportunities to local small businesses for growth.

One of them is local body care products Sugarbee which has been a regular vendor at the ROC Market in Suva.

Co-founder Gorgia Lilo says she and her older sister started this business since the COVID pandemic affected their income in hospitality.

The ROC market, Lilo says has given their business much-needed exposure.

“When we started in 2020 we weren’t expecting it to blow up but then 2021 happened the second wave. Everyone was stuck at home. Everyone was focused on self-care which was really great for us so we kinda blew up and it became this little market thing that we did to a full-blown business overnight which was great so covid was both a blessing and a curse for us when it came to our business.”

A first-timer at the ROC Market today, Filimon Manoni has been impressed with the local talent and skills being showcased with the variety of products and services.

“I feel like the ROC market is really good today, a lot of people, and a lot of sales. It’s a lot of opportunities for entrepreneurs to find their way.”

A variety of products and food are being sold at the ROC market at Gladstone road Suva.