Roadside vendors welcome new curfew time

A number of roadside vendors in Nadi have welcomed the change in curfew time from 7pm to 8pm.

Votualevu vendor, Sanjesh Kumar says this gives them ample time to sell their produce and also get home before curfew.

Kumar says when the curfew was at 6pm, it was challenging for them as they had to sell their produce and also try and buy a few groceries before going home.

Another vendor, Maria Sogo says with the curfew now at 8pm, they have a high chance of selling all their vegetables daily.

Sogo adds they are also happy people are getting vaccinated as this will be the only way to return to normal.