Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MoH considers vaccinating children|Families assisted under Solo Moms project|Police enforce protection measures in Labasa Town|Three new COVID infections recorded in North|COVID response team deployed to Kadavu|Nine more COVID deaths recorded|Wrong TINs submitted to by-pass system|Curfew hours brought forward for Labasa|Ministry keeps close watch on Kadavu|FEMAT tents prepared for other deployments|Travel to Koro Island suspended|Resorts target local market|15 new infections recorded on Malolo Island|Suspect remanded for alleged murder|Homes cordoned off in Namara Settlement, Labasa|Students studying under pine trees|Tourism Fiji CEO welcomed by Radisson Blu staff|EFL staff donate towards COVID response|PM reaffirms Fiji’s support to India|WHO calls for global solidarity|MOH expects more cases out of Kadavu|Farmers excited for reopening of Sawani border|Dr Hawea being questioned for allegedly sharing misinformation on COVID-19|COVID cases confirmed on Malolo Island|Ministry in discussion with overseas experts|
Full Coverage

Business

Roadside vendor hoping for borders to open soon

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 27, 2021 10:19 am

A roadside vendor in Lomawai, Nadi is hoping the borders will open soon so that her sales can pick up.

Chand Kumari has been selling on the roadside for the past 10 years and majority of her customers are from Suva.

Kumari says due to the borders, her sales have declined drastically.

Article continues after advertisement

“Very bad, sometimes we would sell in one day only $15 or $12 this time, COVID time. Yesterday I only took home $9.”

The 42-year-old farmer says business is also plummeting because a lot of people are doing home gardening as they are unemployed.

Kumari says she is fully vaccinated and is hoping that more people will get their jabs so that some restrictions can be eased.

The mother of four is the sole breadwinner after her husband passed away seven months ago.

Kumari says two of her children are in Suva while she’s looking after her other two kids who are still in school.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.