Roadside vendor hoping for borders to open soon

A roadside vendor in Lomawai, Nadi is hoping the borders will open soon so that her sales can pick up.

Chand Kumari has been selling on the roadside for the past 10 years and majority of her customers are from Suva.

Kumari says due to the borders, her sales have declined drastically.

“Very bad, sometimes we would sell in one day only $15 or $12 this time, COVID time. Yesterday I only took home $9.”

The 42-year-old farmer says business is also plummeting because a lot of people are doing home gardening as they are unemployed.

Kumari says she is fully vaccinated and is hoping that more people will get their jabs so that some restrictions can be eased.

The mother of four is the sole breadwinner after her husband passed away seven months ago.

Kumari says two of her children are in Suva while she’s looking after her other two kids who are still in school.

