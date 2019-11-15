Road conditions a concern for Labasa taxi operators

Taxi operators in Labasa have raised concerns regarding the road conditions in the North.

Secretary for the Fiji Taxi Association, Labasa Branch, Sujit Sharma says they have to fork out extra money from their pocket to pay for the maintenance of their taxis.

“You know taxi business is a very small business from this we feed our family, we have to make payment of our car and we have to also maintain our taxi to be in the good condition to run as a taxi so for this we have to spend a lot of money.”

Legal Base Taxis Chair, Mahend Prasad believes the condition of roads contributes to traffic congestion.

“There is a long queue and congestion of traffic. All the public and not only the taxi but other people as well are being affected.”

The Fiji Roads Authority confirms they are doing routine maintenance for both sealed and gravel roads.

They have also started the resealing program for roads in Natua and Labasa.