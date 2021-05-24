Business
Risks pay off for businessman
February 3, 2022 4:50 am
A Sigatoka businessman who took a risk at the height of COVID-19 last year to set up a new shop, is now slowly reaping the rewards.
Mohammad Ali recently opened Naidiri Seafood and Mai Kana Restaurant and says he took a leap of faith after his previous business was badly affected by the pandemic.
Ali says he invested around $60,000 in his new venture located in Sigatoka Town.
Article continues after advertisement
The setup is also unique as Ali has re-purposed old shipping containers.
“I’ve actually seen this in overseas how they build these structures on containers and I used 2×24 foot containers and I did this small building here. Fully removable and I can take it to another location if the need arises.”
Eight new jobs were also created from the venture.
Advertisement