Risks pay off for businessman

A Sigatoka businessman who took a risk at the height of COVID-19 last year to set up a new shop, is now slowly reaping the rewards.

Mohammad Ali recently opened Naidiri Seafood and Mai Kana Restaurant and says he took a leap of faith after his previous business was badly affected by the pandemic.

Ali says he invested around $60,000 in his new venture located in Sigatoka Town.

Article continues after advertisement

The setup is also unique as Ali has re-purposed old shipping containers.

“I’ve actually seen this in overseas how they build these structures on containers and I used 2×24 foot containers and I did this small building here. Fully removable and I can take it to another location if the need arises.”

Eight new jobs were also created from the venture.