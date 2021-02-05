Business
Rihanna's Fenty fashion label to close down
February 11, 2021 11:34 am
[Source: BBC]
Luxury goods group LVMH and singer Rihanna have agreed to shut down her Fenty fashion label.
This is after less than two years in production.
However, the Savage X Fenty lingerie line will continue, as will cosmetics lines Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.
Article continues after advertisement
LVMH said that Fenty’s ready-to-wear clothes would be “put on hold” pending better conditions.
Fashion analysts say although Rihanna has a huge fanbase, the Fenty label’s prices were too steep for most of them.
But LVMH and Rihanna pledged to concentrate on the long-term development of the “Fenty ecosystem”.
Sponsored Links