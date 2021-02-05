Rihanna's Fenty fashion label to close down

Luxury goods group LVMH and singer Rihanna have agreed to shut down her Fenty fashion label.

This is after less than two years in production.

However, the Savage X Fenty lingerie line will continue, as will cosmetics lines Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.

LVMH said that Fenty’s ready-to-wear clothes would be “put on hold” pending better conditions.

Fashion analysts say although Rihanna has a huge fanbase, the Fenty label’s prices were too steep for most of them.

But LVMH and Rihanna pledged to concentrate on the long-term development of the “Fenty ecosystem”.