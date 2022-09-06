Right strategies help Paradise Beverages survive pandemic

Fiji’s leading liquor distributor, Paradise Beverages has put in place the strategies to help their employees survive the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

Sales and Corporate Affairs Joe Rodan says this enables them to continue to supply liquor, wines and spirits to the local market meeting the needs of customers.

Rodan says they continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly to help the industry thrive.

Article continues after advertisement

“We put in strategies to not only help the business but also help the employees. For example, none of our employees were sent off, none got pay cut. We managed to strive because we put in the right strategy in order to deal with the situation at that time and we came through it all right”

Rodan says during the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to meet the local demands despite the lockdown and curfew restrictions in place.

Paradise Beverages has 52 products and mainly supplies to the local market and also exports to Australia and New Zealand.