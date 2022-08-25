Rice production thriving: Reddy

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy at Natabe , Vanua Levu.

Rice production in farming communities on the outskirts of Labasa is now surpassing production in the traditional rice growing areas of Vanua Levu.

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says the areas from Natabe, Daku, Nakelikoso, Wainikoro, Lagalaga has become a very important areas for Ministry of Agriculture as far as rice production is concerned.

Reddy says these areas combined are now harvesting more rice than what is produced in Bua.

“So, I want to thank all the farmers this side who have now got together to venture into rice farming. The production has surged. Massive production. We are very happy that we will be cutting down on imports and therefore saving our money that is going outside the country. “

Dr Reddy was speaking at the handover of a portable rice mill to five families of Natabe yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

Farmer Rakesh Chand says it’s almost two decades now that they have been taking their rice to the nearest mill about 2 kilometres away for milling.

Chand says sometimes they’d walk, sometimes they’d hire a vehicle and other times they would catch the bus to get their rice milled.

Now, he says, he will be able to mill their rice right at home.

Chand has been farming rice for home consumption for 17 years now and he is looking to venture into commercial rice farming soon.