Rice flour to hit local market soon

Fiji Rice Limited is setting up for a new addition to its product line.

General Manager Ashrit Pratap says they have plans to start producing rice flour in three months’.

Pratap told FBC News they’ve acquired a rice flour milling machine from China and this will arrive in the country by year-end.

The flour will be produced from brown rice.

The small mill will be set up at the Fiji Rice Limited Dreketi Rice Mill factory.

Production of the rice flour should begin by February next year.

Punjas Flour Limited in Lautoka is the only other company that produces rice flour but they cater to overseas markets.

Pratap says the rice flour they’ll produce will be sold locally.