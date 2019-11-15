Rhum Ba terminates lease with Port Denarau

Rhum Ba has terminated its lease with Port Denarau Marina Yacht Club building.

Port Denarau Marina general manager Cynthia Rasch says like many businesses Rhum Ba has been affected by the ramifications of COVID-19.

Rasch says they will review the usage of the building since the company has been approached by prospective tenant’s interest in leasing arrangements.

Article continues after advertisement

In the meantime she adds the Blue Lane initiative continues to operate safely and successfully, so far attracting 72 vessels including six super yachts.

Rasch says there are several applications pending.

She highlighted that it is pleasing to see the gradual increase in their occupancy from the government initiative that has enabled the return of their full staff compliment.