Revolut becomes most valuable UK start-up after £24bn valuation

London-based Revolut, a digital banking and payments start-up, has set a record as the UK’s most valuable private tech company ever.

It reached a £24bn valuation in its latest funding round, making it more valuable than High Street bank NatWest.

The six-year-old company is now worth six times more than it was valued at last year.

The investment round raised $800m (£579m) from Japan’s SoftBank and New York-based Tiger Global Management.

Both investment groups now hold a 5% stake in the start-up, which has more than 15 million users.

Revolut provides currency exchange, current account and crypto-currency services for customers across 35 countries but is still in the process of attaining a UK banking licence.

Founded by the former Lehman Brothers trader Nik Storonsky, the start-up was an early entry into crypto-currency markets -which some say rocketed its success.