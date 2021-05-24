Business
Revolut becomes most valuable UK start-up after £24bn valuation
July 16, 2021 1:45 pm
[Source: BBC]
London-based Revolut, a digital banking and payments start-up, has set a record as the UK’s most valuable private tech company ever.
It reached a £24bn valuation in its latest funding round, making it more valuable than High Street bank NatWest.
The six-year-old company is now worth six times more than it was valued at last year.
The investment round raised $800m (£579m) from Japan’s SoftBank and New York-based Tiger Global Management.
Both investment groups now hold a 5% stake in the start-up, which has more than 15 million users.
Revolut provides currency exchange, current account and crypto-currency services for customers across 35 countries but is still in the process of attaining a UK banking licence.
Founded by the former Lehman Brothers trader Nik Storonsky, the start-up was an early entry into crypto-currency markets -which some say rocketed its success.