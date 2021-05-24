Home

Business

Reviving investment activity is critical says Koya

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 13, 2021 4:35 pm
Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya.

Supporting and reviving businesses and private sector investment activity is critical for the sustainable recovery and growth of the region.

As tariffs progressively decline, Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya, says thanks to unilateral liberalization and trade agreements discussion on restrictive trade procedures and non-tariff measures have acquired more relevance.

Koya says trade frictions related to cumbersome and costly border procedures have become particularly prominent among developing countries.

“Hence, in the context of rising global trade issues, regional trade facilitation mechanisms are a key means of boosting existing and emerging trade agreements, reducing costs to trade, and propelling inclusive growth. Such a mechanism can also make a difference in our ability to face the long-term challenges confronted by our region, by facilitating market access, strengthening value chains, and boosting our regional economy.”

Koya says there are areas where specific trade facilitation measures could be sequenced strategically to harness trade facilitation reforms.

