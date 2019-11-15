Revenue collection slowed down in 2019

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has revealed that Cooperate Income Tax only made 20 percent of net profit in the revenue collection in 2019.

Chief Executive Visvanath Das says the FRCS went through some challenging times in 2019 in terms of revenue collection.

He also revealed that there were a few falloffs and he encourages these businesses to engage with them for assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are here to help assist taxpayers, if taxpayers have issues we would like to encourage them to come and talk to us, even in terms of tax payments, cash flow issues, I think we need to engage, they need to engage with us so that we can sort of assist them or come up with plans you know how we can be win-win on both sides.”

He says tax income slowed down and most businesses slowed down between August to December and this impacted revenue collection.