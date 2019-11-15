Home

Business

Retailers urged to use good sense

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 20, 2020 4:40 pm

Retailers have been asked by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission to exercise good judgment and limit sale of essential items so that everyone has fair access.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the vast majority of products are not affected, and supermarkets and pharmacies are not seeing shortages.

However, Abraham says to make sure essential items are readily available, they have introduced some common-sense limits.



“We putting in place some common-sense limits on essential items. There is no direction or prescribed format to say you can only buy 2kg rice, or only 10kg of rice or its limited per customers. What we are saying is at this stage we have left it open for retailers because they understand their business location, they understand their customer base and the demand of their shop.”

Abraham says they will constantly monitor the situation and have asked traders to do their best to keep all products available.

He highlighted that if shortages are noted then other limits may be put in place, however, this will only be done if absolutely necessary.

