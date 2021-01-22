Retailers told to keep Suva clean

The new administration of the Suva Retailers Association has taken it upon themselves to make the capital city cleaner and visually pleasing.

Association President Jitesh Patel told FBC News there was a lot of rubbish in the city last week which was a hazard and a risk to public health.

Patel says they had to visit nearby shops with enforcement officers from Suva City Council to have the areas cleaned up.

Regular inspections will now be conducted and if businesses fail to adhere to the Suva City Council will be asked to intervene.

“We approach them twice and if they don’t listen then we tell the council to take the legal proceedings that they have.”

Patel is reminding retailers of their responsibility and has called on them to work closely with the SCC.