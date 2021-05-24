Retailers told to be honest

Retailers in Suva City are being urged to go the extra mile to ensure consumer confidence doesn’t get affected into 2022.

As Fiji counts down to Christmas Day on Saturday, there are numerous shops on sale but the Suva Retailers Association has sounded a warning.

Association President, Jitesh Patel, says shoppers’ priorities have changed after the COVID-19 crisis and retailers should not take advantage of the festive season.

He adds that people are now buying what they need and are being strict with their budgets.

“We want all retailers to put up good specials with good prices and quality products and make sure they give good service to the customers so that they can come back again and shop with confidence”.

Suva is expected to be a hive of activities this week as shoppers flock to the CBD to get their last-minute shopping done.