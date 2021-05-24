Home

No changes to curfew hours: COMPOL|Six travelers test positive for COVID-19|Dismissal of Omicron as mild is concerning|FNPF announces further relief|Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|
Retailers told to be honest

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 22, 2021 12:45 pm

Retailers in Suva City are being urged to go the extra mile to ensure consumer confidence doesn’t get affected into 2022.

As Fiji counts down to Christmas Day on Saturday, there are numerous shops on sale but the Suva Retailers Association has sounded a warning.

Association President, Jitesh Patel, says shoppers’ priorities have changed after the COVID-19 crisis and retailers should not take advantage of the festive season.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that people are now buying what they need and are being strict with their budgets.

“We want all retailers to put up good specials with good prices and quality products and make sure they give good service to the customers so that they can come back again and shop with confidence”.

Suva is expected to be a hive of activities this week as shoppers flock to the CBD to get their last-minute shopping done.

