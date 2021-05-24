Retailers donate to Education Ministry

The Suva Retailers Association has donated about 30,000 masks and 240 bottles of hand sanitizers to the Education Ministry today.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar, says student safety has always been a priority and this donation will keep them safe.

“And these masks will assist them to keep themselves safe from coronavirus and the sanitizers will help them again to keep their hands clean as they partake in eating food or shaking hands with their friends as expected.”

Kumar has commended the Suva Retailers Association for procuring these essential items.