Retail sales to be down by 19.8% says RBF

The Reserve Bank of Fiji says retail sales is expected to decline drastically this year.

In its August Economic Review, the central bank says its June 2020 Retail Sales Survey results show that sales are expected to decline by a record 19.8 percent.

The bank further adds that the business confidence and investment outlook sentiments as per the RBF’s June 2020 Business Expectations Survey remains bleak.

Article continues after advertisement

This is based on overall business confidence and investment intentions for the next six months, which are in negative territory.

Contractions were also noted in the commercial banks’ new lending for building and construction activity, which was at -27.9% and domestic cement sales stood at -13.4% in the year to July and investment spending remains well below 2019 levels.

RBF says partial indicators for consumption and investment are in line with the expected 21.7 percent economic contraction this year.

In the year to July, commercial banks’ new lending for consumption purposes was at -23.7, net VAT collections stood at -35.8% and new vehicle sales at -51.7% contracted further.

The report says in the financial sector, credit growth continued to slow in the year to July as commercial banks’ lending to the private sector decelerated.

New lending by commercial banks was at -11.5% and licensed credit institutions (-54.8%) further declined on an annual basis.

Labour market conditions also mirror the economic slump and the large employment shifts within the tourism industry and related sectors.

As per the RBF Jobs Advertisement Survey, job vacancies noted a decline of 60.8 percent in July compared to the same period last year.

One positive that was noted was that second-hand vehicle registrations was up by 40.1%, electricity consumption increased by 2.3% and the net VAT collections at +7.1% registered growth over the month of July.

The total banks’ demand deposits increased in August with it reaching a record level of $992.6 million on 17 August.

As at 28 August, total excess liquidity in the banking system stood at $978.5 million.

The year-end inflation is now forecast at -3.0 percent with declines expected in prices for alcohol, yaqona, food and transport.

As at 27 August 2020, foreign reserves stood at $2,283.6 million, sufficient to cover 8.3 months of retained imports of goods and services and is expected to remain at comfortable levels over the medium term.

In light of the stable and comfortable outlook for inflation and foreign reserves, the Reserve Bank maintained the Overnight Policy Rate at 0.25 percent in August.