Business

Retail price of flour and sharps increase

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 9, 2022 1:10 pm
The price of flour and sharps has gone up from today. [Source: Flickr]

The price of flour and sharps has gone up from today.

These new retail prices come following the increase in the ex-factory wholesale price.

A 10kg bag of flour will now cost $17.10.

A five kg bag will retail at $8.65 and a four kilogrammes of flour will cost $6.96.

Two kg bags of flour will sell at $3.49 while a one kg pack will cost $1.77.

A 10kg bag of sharps now costs $17.66 and a five kg will is $8.93.

Four kilogrammes of sharps sells at $7.18 while a two kg bag costs $3.60.

A one kg bag of sharps sells at $1.82.

The above retail prices are for Suva, Lautoka and towns around Viti Levu and areas of Viti Levu within a radius of five kilometres from any post offices situated at Korovou, Navua or Rakiraki.

The retail prices for any area on Viti Levu located within one kilometre from any public road are as follows:

A 10kg bag of flour will now cost $17.26.

A five kg bag will retail at $8.73 and a four kilogrammes of flour will cost $7.01.

Two kg bags of flour will sell at $3.51 while a one kg pack will cost $1.78.

A 10kg bag of sharps now costs $17.82 and a five kg will is $9.02.

Four kilogrammes of sharps sells at $7.24 while a two kg bag costs $3.62.

A one kg bag of sharps sells at $1.84.

Different prices have also been set for towns in the Northern Division and Levuka on Ovalau Island and areas on the island of Taveuni within a radius of eight kilometers from the Post Office at Waiyevo.

A 10kg bag of flour will now cost $18.24.

A five kg bag will retail at $9.24 and a four kilogrammes of flour will cost $7.35.

Two kg bags of flour will sell at $3.68 while a one kg pack will cost $1.87.

A 10kg bag of sharps now costs $18.80 and a five kg will is $9.53.

Four kilogrammes of sharps sells at $7.57 while a two kg bag costs $3.79.

A one kg bag of sharps sells at $1.92.

There is a different set of prices for areas in Taveuni outside the eight kilometres radius from the Post Office in Waiyevo.

A different set of prices has also been put in place for areas on Vanua Levu and Ovalau located within one kilometre from any public road except the towns of Labasa, Savusavu and Levuka.

The FCCC has also put in place a separate set of retail prices of flour and sharps for other areas in Fiji apart from Ovalau, Taveuni, Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.

Click here for more on Flour prices

