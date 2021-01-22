Retail outlets take on fight against NCDs

Two retail outlets are promoting healthy living to fight Non-Communicable Diseases.

Courts Fiji General Manager Retail Hamendra Prasad says their SportsWorld Health and Fitness campaign will help make Fiji a healthier society.

Prasad adds his team is overwhelmed by the large number of Fijians taking advantage of the free medical screenings hosted at their retail outlets.

“This is together with the Ministry of Health to create that awareness the importance of regular exercise, eating healthy and resting well so all these to do with the Health and Fitness promotion.”

Sports World General Manager Vinod Kumar says the percentage of people affected by NCDs will rise if people are not aware of their health.

He adds they will continue to advocate on the importance of healthy living and proper diet.

“We’ll be like benchmarking. So all these customers coming in so they can be able to get their BMI done. So once they know where they stand, that’s where we step in, assisting them what kind of necessaries and equipment’s to be used so they can achieve their BMIs.”

Courts Fiji Limited today launched its first month of health and fitness promotion and is expected to roll out the same in other parts of Fiji.