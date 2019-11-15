Home

Restart tourism to beat virus, says United Nations

June 11, 2020 8:59 am
The UN secretary general says tourism could be used as a platform for overcoming the effects of COVID-19. [Source: BBC]

The UN secretary general says tourism could be used as a platform for overcoming the effects of COVID-19.

“Tourism can promote solidarity and trust – crucial ingredients in advancing the global co-operation that is so urgently needed at this time,” Antonio Guterres said.

Previous research by the UN’s tourism arm suggests that up to 120 million tourism jobs could be at risk.

The UK and many other parts of the world, however, still have travel restrictions in place in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

