Response from SMEs is overwhelming:Dr Ali

Hundreds of applications for Small and Medium Enterprises loans at concessional rates are flooding offices and centers that are currently working on the initiative.

The initiative was rolled out on Monday and Fiji Chamber of Commerce President Dr Nur Bano Ali is urging all SMEs to apply.

Dr Ali says drop boxes are placed in the Women in Business, the Fiji Institute of Accountants, the Fiji Chamber of Commerce and the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation office and the Legal Aid offices around the country for applicants to drop their applications.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Ali says the response so far is overwhelming.

“Amazing response, excellent, the phones are ringing off the hook, all our phones are there and the first batch of application will close at the end of June so we will be able to tell more about it then.”

Micro enterprises with an annual gross revenue of up to $50,000 can get a loan of $7,000 at a concessional rate of 0.5%.

Small enterprises earning up to $300,000 can apply for $14,000 with an interest rate of 1%.

Medium enterprises which make from $300,000 to $1.25 million a year are eligible for up to $21,000 at a concessional interest rate of 1.5%.

Applications close 30th June.