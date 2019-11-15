Resorts and hotels are open to keep staff employed

Resorts and hotels that are open may not be making profit but are operating to keep staff employed during this difficult time.

This is the comment from Shangri-La Fijian Resort’s General Manager Francis Lee.

Lee says the local market may not even sustain the break-even point however it ensures staff are paid and their families don’t suffer.

Article continues after advertisement

“If the businesses are mostly closed, where are we heading to disaster really but we are talking about getting things going, opening things up, we need to keep our economy going and we need to keep our families afloat.”

Lee says if they closed operations the ripple effect will cascade like a negative spiral.

He says the decision to open the resort to locals under the Love our Locals initiative by Tourism Fiji was to try and support the economy during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Shangri-La Resort launched its Beach, Beats and Eats event on the weekends.

The idea is to engage local partners and put together an event that attracts guests and generates revenue to pay staff.

It’s a two-day extravaganza offering entertainment, food and fun activities for the whole family and the resort plans to make it a monthly event.