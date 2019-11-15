Resort staff happy to be back at work

A 57-year-old resort worker says there were no words to describe the feeling she had when she was called back to work.

Arieta Cokaibusa a supervisor at the Shangri La’s Fijian Resort says for a few weeks during the COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions they were at home.

Cokaibusa says it was also not easy as she was the sole breadwinner for her family.

However, the mother of 7 says she could not believe it when the resort called for her.

“When we were back we were feeling that pride because imagine with other hotels and resorts closed and us we were being called back so all I can say is we are blessed.”

Cokaibusa says she has been with the Fijian Resort for the past 22 years and the support from the resort during these hard times have been immense.

Similar sentiments were shared by Food and Beverage Manager Etuate Tuivakanoa who says the resort had assured them, that their jobs were secured.



[Food and Beverage Manager Etuate Tuivakanoa]

“I feel so happy and excited I can tell you that I’m one of the lucky ones to be employed back by the resort.”

Both staff say they are happy to be back doing what they love and especially having locals support the industry during this time is heartwarming.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Resort General Manager Francis Lee confirms that the staff have been receiving assistance from the resort during this difficult period.

Basic food items have been among the number of assistance.