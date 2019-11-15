Resort event generates more local interest

The Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort Beach, Beats & Eats event was a success over the weekend as hundreds of locals took advantage of the special package.

Resident Manager Chris Hamilton says this was their fifth event and it was fully booked out.

Hamilton says the event has generated a lot of interest since it started five months ago with various local musicians and artists now making it more exciting.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the event aims to give Fijians a sense OF normalcy in this difficult time.

“We wanted to feel normal in a time that was far from normal and we put some creative minds together with VOU and Inside Out. And we came up with this event. We thought even though nobody shows up at least we’re out doing what we love doing. That is what we’re passionate about. I think it’s that passion and authentic want to do something that has made the event successful, so we’re overwhelmed with the success.”

Meanwhile, 308 permanent staff of the Shangri-La Fijian Resort in Yanuca Island, Cuvu have maintained their jobs despite COVID-19.